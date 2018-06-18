Rzepczynski signed a minor-league deal with the Indians on Monday and was assigned to Triple-A Columbus.

The veteran lefty began the season with the Mariners but was released after stumbling to a 9.39 ERA with a 19.2 percent walk rate in 7.2 innings. If he can prove himself at the Triple-A level, he could fill a role in Cleveland's bullpen down the stretch.

