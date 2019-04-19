Gonzalez was placed on the minor-league injured list Fridaywith a right hamstring strain.

Gonzalez is off to a slow start with Low-A Lake County by slashing .194/.359/.323 with 10 strikeouts in 10 games, though he does have eight walks. The 19-year-old will be eligible to be activated April 26, though the severity of the injury is currently unclear.

