Indians' Matt Belisle: Designated for assignment
Belisle was designated for assignment by Cleveland on Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Belisle appeared in eight games for the Indians during the first month of the 2018 season, accumulating a 5.06 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with a 4:1 K:BB over 10.2 innings of relief. The 38-year-old will be subject to waivers, though he will report to Triple-A Columbus if he goes unclaimed by another organization. In a corresponding move, Cleveland recalled Ben Taylor from the Clippers.
More News
-
Indians' Matt Belisle: Earns spot on Opening Day roster•
-
Indians' Matt Belisle: Joins Indians on minor-league deal•
-
Twins' Matt Belisle: Strikes out pair for ninth save•
-
Twins' Matt Belisle: Notches save with clean inning•
-
Twins' Matt Belisle: Could be unavailable Friday•
-
Twins' Matt Belisle: Blows fourth save in win over Jays•
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...