Belisle was designated for assignment by Cleveland on Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Belisle appeared in eight games for the Indians during the first month of the 2018 season, accumulating a 5.06 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with a 4:1 K:BB over 10.2 innings of relief. The 38-year-old will be subject to waivers, though he will report to Triple-A Columbus if he goes unclaimed by another organization. In a corresponding move, Cleveland recalled Ben Taylor from the Clippers.