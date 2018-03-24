Indians' Matt Belisle: Earns spot on Opening Day roster
Belisle earned a roster spot in the Indians' bullpen, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Belisle signed a minor-league deal with the club last month and was able to impress the organization throughout spring training, securing a low-leverage relief role to open the 2018 season. During 62 appearances with the Twins last year, he logged a 4.03 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with a 54:22 K:BB over 60.1 innings.
