Indians' Matt Belisle: Joins Indians on minor-league deal
Belisle agreed to a minor-league contract with the Indians on Sunday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
Belisle will have to settle for a minor-league deal this season after posting a 4.03 ERA and recording nine saves with the Twins in 2017. According to Heyman's report, the veteran reliever will earn $1.50 million if he reaches the majors and would be eligible for further incentives. Belisle isn't likely to find fantasy relevancy in 2018.
