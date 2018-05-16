Indians' Matt Belisle: Re-signs with Cleveland
Belisle agreed to a minor-league deal with the Indians on Wednesday.
Belisle will report to Triple-A Columbus. He was recently designated for assignment by the organization, but refused an outright assignment to the minors and became a free agent just over a week ago. Over eight appearances with the big-league club in 2018, the right-hander logged a 5.06 ERA and four strikeouts in 10.2 innings of relief.
