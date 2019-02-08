Indians' Matt Joyce: Heads to Cleveland
Joyce signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Tuesday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Joe Noga of Cleveland.com reports.
Joyce spent the last two seasons with Oakland but struggled over 83 games in 2018, slashing .208/.322/.353 with seven home runs. The 35-year-old had 38 home runs and a .828 OPS over the previous two years, so he isn't far removed from providing a quality bat in the majors. Joyce should compete for a spot in Cleveland's outfield rotation that features little in terms of established talent.
