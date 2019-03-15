Joyce was informed Friday that he won't break camp with Cleveland, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic reports.

Joyce's odds of making the team as a bench bat diminished when the team signed Hanley Ramirez in late February. The veteran will take some time to determine whether he has any other opportunities before deciding whether to head to Triple-A, though his .208/.322/.353 line for Oakland last season likely means that teams won't be scrambling to pick him up.