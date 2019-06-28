Solter will serve an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Solter signed a minor-league deal with the Indians in February and had a 3.66 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 62:32 K:BB over 66.1 innings between Double-A Akron and High-A Lynchburg. The 26-year-old spent the 2018 season in the independent American Association.

