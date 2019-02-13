Indians' Matt Solter: Lands MiLB deal with Cleveland

Solter signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Solter spent some time in the Giants organization in the past, but he wound up spending 2018 with the St. Paul Saints of the independent American Association. His stats hardly jump off the page (4.73 ERA, 56:31 K:BB in 80 innings), so he'll likely just be an organizational depth piece for the club.

