Indians' Matt Solter: Lands MiLB deal with Cleveland
Solter signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Solter spent some time in the Giants organization in the past, but he wound up spending 2018 with the St. Paul Saints of the independent American Association. His stats hardly jump off the page (4.73 ERA, 56:31 K:BB in 80 innings), so he'll likely just be an organizational depth piece for the club.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Sale, Carlos Santana...
-
Fantasy baseball 3B prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Head-to-Head Categories Mock
Head-to-head categories leagues give owners the chance to experiment with different strate...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
These 12 players might be fine at the right price, but Scott White says they're going too early...