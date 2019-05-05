The Indians designated Moroff for assignment Sunday.

Moroff had seen somewhat steady action in the first few weeks of the season when Jason Kipnis and Francisco Lindor were on the injured list, but his opportunities have dwindled since both players were reinstated to the active roster. The infielder had logged just three at-bats since April 20 and was deemed expendable with the Tribe needing to free up a roster spot for Sunday's starting pitcher, Cody Anderson, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move. Assuming none of the other 29 big-league teams put in a waiver claim for Moroff, he'll remain in the Cleveland organization and report to Columbus.

