Indians' Max Moroff: Expected to win roster spot
Moroff is in line to break camp with the Indians, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The Indians announced Friday that Francisco Lindor (calf) and Jason Kipnis (calf) won't be ready for Opening Day, leaving Moroff and Eric Stamets (hip) to man the middle of the infield for the time being, barring a free agent signing. The 25-year-old, who owns a career .193/.293/.331 triple-slash across parts of three big-league seasons (84 games), figures to return to a utility role once Lindor and Kipnis are healthy.
