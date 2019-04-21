Indians' Max Moroff: Pops first homer
Moroff went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with Atlanta.
The Cleveland infield is healthy again with Jason Kipnis and now Francisco Lindor back in action, so Moroff -- who only had two hits and zero homers on the season coming into Saturday -- will be relegated to a bench role at best moving forward. Even in deep AL-only formats, there's little reason to keep him in an active lineup spot.
