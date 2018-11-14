Indians' Max Moroff: Sent to Indians
The Pirates traded Moroff and Jordan Luplow to the Indians on Wednesday in exchange for Erik Gonzalez, Tahnaj Thomas and Dante Mendoza.
Moroff spent most of the 2018 campaign at Triple-A Indianapolis, hitting .223/.334/.393 with eight home runs and 38 RBI in 74 games. He had a couple stints with the Pirates' big-league club but failed to cement any sort of everyday role with the team, instead serving as organizational depth around the infield. Expect to see the 25-year-old utilized in the same manner with Cleveland in 2019.
