Indians' Melky Cabrera: Benched again Sunday
Cabrera is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
With Cabrera on the bench for the second straight day following Bradley Zimmer's (chest) reinstatement from the 10-day disabled list, it seems evident that the 33-year-old switch hitter is the odd man out of the Tribe's outfield mix. The Indians are set to get Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) and Brandon Guyer (neck) back from the DL during the upcoming week, so Cabrera's path to at-bats will only become more difficult if he even remains on the active roster.
