Indians' Melky Cabrera: Coming back to Cleveland

Cabrera will be called up by the Indians on Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera had been with the Indians earlier in the year, hitting just .207/.242/.293 in 17 games. Since then, he's been designated for assignment, became a free agent and ended up back with the team on a minor-league deal. He'll need to do a lot more this time around if he's to have any fantasy value.