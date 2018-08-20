Indians' Melky Cabrera: Connects on grand slam

Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in the Indians' 8-0 victory over the Orioles.

Cabrera did all his damage in his fourth-inning plate appearance, when he took Sean Gilmartin deep with the bases loaded to record the fourth grand slam of his career and first since May 27, 2016. Though he languished in the minors to begin the season after waiting until April to sign with Cleveland, Cabrera has emerged as an everyday player for the big club with injuries decimating the Tribe's outfield depth. Cabrera's production hasn't been eye-popping, but his .682 OPS through 43 games should be enough to lock him into a full-time role until one of Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) or Tyler Naquin (hip) is able to return from the disabled list.