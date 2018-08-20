Indians' Melky Cabrera: Connects on grand slam
Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in the Indians' 8-0 victory over the Orioles.
Cabrera did all his damage in his fourth-inning plate appearance, when he took Sean Gilmartin deep with the bases loaded to record the fourth grand slam of his career and first since May 27, 2016. Though he languished in the minors to begin the season after waiting until April to sign with Cleveland, Cabrera has emerged as an everyday player for the big club with injuries decimating the Tribe's outfield depth. Cabrera's production hasn't been eye-popping, but his .682 OPS through 43 games should be enough to lock him into a full-time role until one of Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) or Tyler Naquin (hip) is able to return from the disabled list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...