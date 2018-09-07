Indians' Melky Cabrera: Day off vs. Blue Jays

Cabrera is out of the lineup against Toronto on Friday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Cabrera will receive a breather following 14 straight games in the lineup, during which he's slashed .289/.373/.400 with six RBI and five doubles. Brandon Guyer will pick up a start in right field in his place.

More News
Our Latest Stories