Indians' Melky Cabrera: Designated for assignment

Cabrera was designated for assignment by the Indians on Thursday.

Since being called up from Triple-A Columbus on May 20, Cabrera was only able to hit for a .207 average with a .535 OPS over 17 games with Cleveland. The veteran outfielder will now be subject to the waiver wire and could wind up with a contender looking for a little extra depth, especially since he knocked in 85 RBI and hit .285 through 156 contests last season. In a corresponding move, the Indians reinstated Brandon Guyer (neck) from the 10-day disabled list.

