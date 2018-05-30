Indians' Melky Cabrera: Drives in three Wednesday
Cabrera went 1-for-4 with three RBI in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.
He drove in his first on a sacrifice fly in the first inning, then later plated a couple more on a two-run double. The 33-year-old is hitting just .171 in 10 games since inking a deal with Cleveland and is likely in jeopardy of losing a full-time starting role with Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) nearing a return off the disabled list.
More News
-
Indians' Melky Cabrera: Seeing regular starts in outfield•
-
Indians' Melky Cabrera: Called up, starting Sunday•
-
Indians' Melky Cabrera: Signs with Indians•
-
Melky Cabrera: Remains unsigned•
-
Royals' Melky Cabrera: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Royals' Melky Cabrera: Drives in only run in three-hit effort•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart