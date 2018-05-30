Indians' Melky Cabrera: Drives in three Wednesday

Cabrera went 1-for-4 with three RBI in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

He drove in his first on a sacrifice fly in the first inning, then later plated a couple more on a two-run double. The 33-year-old is hitting just .171 in 10 games since inking a deal with Cleveland and is likely in jeopardy of losing a full-time starting role with Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) nearing a return off the disabled list.