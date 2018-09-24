Indians' Melky Cabrera: Drives in two

Cabrera went 1-for-2 with a walk, double and two RBI on Sunday against the Red Sox.

Cabrera gave the Indians the lead with a two-RBI double in the fourth inning, recording his 37th and 38th RBI of the season. He has now collected at least one hit in five of his last six games, during which he's scored three runs and driven in five. He'll continue to see the majority of his at-bats against right-handed pitchers, with Brandon Guyer taking over against lefties.