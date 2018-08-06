Indians' Melky Cabrera: Heads to bench Monday

Cabrera is not in the lineup Monday against the Twins.

Since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus last month, Cabrera has taken over as the Indians' primary right fielder with Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) on the shelf. However, he'll get a breather Monday after starting seven straight games. Brandon Guyer will man right field and hit ninth in his place.

