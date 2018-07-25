Indians' Melky Cabrera: Makes fifth straight start

Cabrera will start in right field and bat sixth Wednesday against the Pirates.

Cabrera has taken over as the Indians' primary option in right field since being summoned from Triple-A Columbus after the All-Star break. He'll collect his fifth straight start Wednesday after going 6-for-15 with a pair of doubles over the prior four games. With Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) facing an extended absence, Cabrera should have a clear path to a full-time role so long as his play warrants it.