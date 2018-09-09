Indians' Melky Cabrera: Out of action Sunday

Cabrera is not in the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Cabrera is picking things up at the plate, as he holds a .901 OPS over the past 14 games. However, manager Terry Francona is opting for a righty-heavy lineup against Toronto's left-handed starter, so Cabrera will head to the bench for a day off. Brandon Guyer will take over in right field for the day.

More News
Our Latest Stories