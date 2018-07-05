Indians' Melky Cabrera: Re-signs with Cleveland
Cabrera inked a minor-league deal with the Indians on Thursday.
Cabrera had been with the Indians' organization prior to being designated for assignment in the middle of June. Following that move, he elected free agency, but wasn't able to find another suitor. Across 17 games in the big leagues, he hit just .207/.242/.293 with 11 RBI in 66 plate appearances. He will provide added depth at the Triple-A level for Columbus.
