Indians' Melky Cabrera: Records fifth double

Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI during Sunday's 9-2 victory over the Tigers.

Cabrera drove in two runs on a pair of sacrifice flies and capped off his day by delivering an RBI-double in the eighth to score Lonnie Chisenhall. Though the sample size is small, Cabrera has struggled at the dish through 14 games this season, slashing .213/.226/.319 with 11 RBI, although he showed signs of life during Cleveland's weekend series against Detroit, as he went 3-for-8.