Indians' Melky Cabrera: Records three hits
Cabrera went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored Saturday against the Rangers.
Cabrera made his first major-league appearance since June 13 but didn't show any signs of rust by recording his first three-hit game of the season. He's still buried on the depth chart, but may see time in the outfield while Lonnie Chisenhall remains sidelined. If his performance in his first stint with the Indians is any indication, Cabrera can be ignored in all but the deepest of leagues.
