Indians' Melky Cabrera: Seeing regular starts in outfield

Cabrera will start in right field and bat sixth Sunday against the Astros, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Though he has gone an underwhelming 5-for-22 at the plate since being called up to the Indians last week, Cabrera will pick up his seventh consecutive start in right field Sunday. The ample playing time Cabrera has received thus far probably makes him a serviceable lineup option in AL-only formats, but his role will likely decline in the near future with Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) close to a return from the 10-day disabled list.