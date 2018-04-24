Indians' Melky Cabrera: Signs with Indians

Cabrera inked a minor-league deal with the Indians on Tuesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Cabrera will likely need some time to get back into shape after failing to sign with a team throughout spring training and into the regular season. Once he returns to form and regains his timing, he could get a shot with the big league squad at some point.

