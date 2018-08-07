Indians' Melky Cabrera: Sits again Tuesday

Cabrera will remain on the bench Tuesday against the Twins.

After starting seven straight games, Cabrera will sit in favor of Brandon Guyer for the second straight game. After a three-hit game in the first of those seven, Cabrera went just 3-for-19 over his next six, so it's possible Guyer is the guy going forward.

