Indians' Melky Cabrera: Sitting out Saturday

Cabrera is not listed in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera had made 12 consecutive starts for the Indians, but he'll get a breather Saturday in favor of Bradley Zimmer in center field and Greg Allen in right field. With Lonnie Chisenhall's (calf) return not too far off either, it wouldn't be surprising to see Cabrera's workload decrease moving forward.