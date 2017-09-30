Indians' Michael Brantley: Activated from disabled list Saturday

Brantley (ankle) was reinstated from the disabled list prior to Saturday's game against the White Sox.

Brantley will only have a few days to push for a spot on the ALDS playoff roster, and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to take the field for either one of this weekend's contests, although the team is hoping to get him in there. The outfielder has been out since Aug. 8 while recovering from an ankle injury, and has only played in 88 games this season, to go along with just 11 in 2016. Over the 2017 campaign, Brantley has slashed .299/.358/.445 with nine home runs and 52 RBI.