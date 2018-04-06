Indians' Michael Brantley: Activated from disabled list
Brantley was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.
Brantley is back on the active roster after missing the Indians' opening six games with an ankle injury. The 30-year-old has produced when healthy, with a .299/.357/.444 line last year which was right in line with his career mark of .292/.349/.423. Unfortunately, he played just 90 games last year and 11 in 2016. If he plays most of the season, he should provide a solid batting average with double-digit homers and steals, but fantasy owners shouldn't count on him remaining injury-free for the rest of the season. In a corresponding move, the Indians optioned Tyler Naquin to Triple-A Columbus.
