Indians' Michael Brantley: Beginning season on DL

Indians manager Terry Francona said Sunday that Brantley (ankle) will open the season on the 10-day disabled list, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Francona stressed that Brantley hasn't suffered any setbacks with his surgically repaired right ankle during spring training, but the club isn't confident that the outfielder is ready to handle a "full load" just yet. Brantley will likely remain at extended spring training to pick up extended at-bats in simulated games while the Tribe prepares for the start of the season. With Brantley out of the mix for Opening Day, Tyler Naquin has secured a spot on the 25-man roster.