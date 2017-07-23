Indians' Michael Brantley: Collects two hits Saturday

Brantley went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in Saturday's walk-off win over the Blue Jays.

Brantley's 19th double of the season helped push his batting average back to .300, a mark it's been at or above for 14 of his last 18 contests. The outfielder's production has dipped recently, though, as he's hitting .267 in eight games since the All-Star break. On the other hand, Brantley has picked up his activity on the bases, stealing three bags during that stretch after swiping eight in his previous 66 contests.