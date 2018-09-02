Indians' Michael Brantley: Comes out of steals slumber

Brantley swiped two bases tonight off the battery of Blake Snell and Jesus Sucre.

The two steals by Brantley were his first attempts in 21 contests and just his third and fourth attempts since the break. He now has ten steals on the season, giving him six consecutive seasons of double-digit steals if we pretend 2016 never happened.

