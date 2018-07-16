Indians' Michael Brantley: Connects on 12th home run
Brantley went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Sunday in the Indians' 5-2 win over the Yankees.
Brantley provided the Indians with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning when he took ace reliever Chad Green deep for his 12th long ball of the season. The outfielder came out of the gates hot at the plate when he was activated from the disabled list in early April and has yet to see his pace slow. The 31-year-old has hit above .310 in three of the four months of the season thus far and has already delivered his best fantasy campaign since his peak years of 2014 and 2015.
More News
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Out against left-hander•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Three-hit day Wednesday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Three hits Tuesday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Drives in run•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Homers again Saturday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Smacks sixth homer Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...