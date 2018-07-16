Indians' Michael Brantley: Connects on 12th home run

Brantley went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Sunday in the Indians' 5-2 win over the Yankees.

Brantley provided the Indians with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning when he took ace reliever Chad Green deep for his 12th long ball of the season. The outfielder came out of the gates hot at the plate when he was activated from the disabled list in early April and has yet to see his pace slow. The 31-year-old has hit above .310 in three of the four months of the season thus far and has already delivered his best fantasy campaign since his peak years of 2014 and 2015.