Indians' Michael Brantley: Continues progressing in rehab
Brantley (ankle) has been able to begin some partial hitting drills and will start to work in agility drills in the coming weeks, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.
Brantley is also throwing and doing some straight-line running but hasn't started cutting or sprinting at this point in time. It appears as though he's on schedule to be fully cleared by Opening Day, although more should be known once he's allowed to start more extensive agility drills to test the ankle.
