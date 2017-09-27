Play

Indians' Michael Brantley: Could play this weekend

The Indians are aiming to get Brantley (ankle) into a game this weekend, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

This is a bit surprising, as Brantley just resumed light jogging Wednesday following a prolonged shutdown period. Regardless, the team seems to think Brantley can progress enough in the coming days to get back onto the field and make his case for a spot on the ALDS roster. Brantley has battled ankle issues throughout the season after missing nearly all of last year due to shoulder troubles.

