Indians' Michael Brantley: Could play this weekend
The Indians are aiming to get Brantley (ankle) into a game this weekend, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
This is a bit surprising, as Brantley just resumed light jogging Wednesday following a prolonged shutdown period. Regardless, the team seems to think Brantley can progress enough in the coming days to get back onto the field and make his case for a spot on the ALDS roster. Brantley has battled ankle issues throughout the season after missing nearly all of last year due to shoulder troubles.
More News
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Resumes jogging Wednesday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Remains shut down from running•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: May miss rest of season•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Still not running on flat ground•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Still not running•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Lands on DL•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...