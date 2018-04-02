Indians' Michael Brantley: Could return from DL soon
Brantley (ankle) could be activated from the DL for Friday's game against the Royals, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
After playing in a minor-league game Tuesday, Brantley's ankle will be reevaluated. If he's in full health, it's possible that he could rejoin the big club for Cleveland's home-opener Friday. However, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Indians were cautious with Brantley, as the 30-year-old had an injury-filled 2017 season and played in just 90 games.
More News
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Set for minor-league action•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Beginning season on DL•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Noncommittal about Opening Day•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Officially in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Set for spring debut Wednesday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Will likely return near Opening Day•
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...