Indians' Michael Brantley: Crushes clutch grand slam Tuesday

Brantley went 1-for-6 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.

With the Indians down to their final out and faced with an 0-2 count, Brantley slugged a Keone Kela curveball into the right field bleachers for a game-tying grand slam in the ninth inning. The Indians went on to lose the game in extras, but fantasy owners will be pleased with Brantley's RBI production. Despite going just 1-for-6 Tuesday, the outfielder is currently hitting .329 with three homers and 14 RBI on the year.