Indians' Michael Brantley: Day off Friday
Brantley is not in the lineup Friday against the Yankees, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Brantley is hitting .348/.368/.562 with three homers in 22 games, striking out just 5.3 percent of the time. Rajai Davis will start in left field in his place.
More News
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Crushes clutch grand slam Tuesday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Gets breather Monday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Goes 3-for-3 with home run•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Strong start continues•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Hits first home run of season•
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...