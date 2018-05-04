Indians' Michael Brantley: Day off Friday

Brantley is not in the lineup Friday against the Yankees, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Brantley is hitting .348/.368/.562 with three homers in 22 games, striking out just 5.3 percent of the time. Rajai Davis will start in left field in his place.

