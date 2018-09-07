Indians' Michael Brantley: Dealing with bruised foot
Brantley was held out of Thursday's lineup against the Blue Jays because of a bruised left foot, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Brantley fouled a ball off the top of his left foot in Wednesday's victory over the Royals, and he experienced stiffness after the flight to Toronto. The Indians decided to keep him out of the starting nine as a precaution, but he's expected to be back in the lineup for Friday's contest. Manager Terry Francona stated "He's OK. We'll give him tonight to let the trainers do their stuff. He'll be fine."
