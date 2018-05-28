Indians' Michael Brantley: Drives in run

Brantley went 2-for-5 with one walk and one RBI in Sunday's win over the Astros.

Brantley was part of a four-run ninth inning rally that sent the game into extra innings -- he came through with an RBI single that drove in the tying run. The 31-year-old left fielder is hitting .335 with eight home runs and 34 RBI, and he's in the midst of a 16-game hitting streak. Brantley will look to keep it rolling Monday against the White Sox.