Indians' Michael Brantley: Drives in run
Brantley went 2-for-5 with one walk and one RBI in Sunday's win over the Astros.
Brantley was part of a four-run ninth inning rally that sent the game into extra innings -- he came through with an RBI single that drove in the tying run. The 31-year-old left fielder is hitting .335 with eight home runs and 34 RBI, and he's in the midst of a 16-game hitting streak. Brantley will look to keep it rolling Monday against the White Sox.
More News
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Homers again Saturday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Smacks sixth homer Wednesday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Hits two-run home run•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Hits grand slam Friday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Day off Friday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Crushes clutch grand slam Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...