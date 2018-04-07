Indians' Michael Brantley: Drives in two in 2018 debut

Brantley went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 3-2 win over the Royals.

After being activated from the disabled list earlier in the day, Brantley got his campaign off to a quick start with a bases-loaded single in the first inning Friday. Cleveland may elect to ease the 30-year-old back into a starting role, but with right-handers on the mound for Kansas City in the final two games of the weekend series, Brantley could just as easily be in the lineup for both contests.