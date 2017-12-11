Indians' Michael Brantley: Encouraged by progress
The Indians are encouraged by Brantley's (ankle) progress in his rehab from right ankle surgery, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Brantley underwent right ankle surgery in the middle of October and was initially given a recovery timetable of 4-5 months, leaving his status for the start spring training up in the air. While he's apparently making solid progress, the Indians won't know more until he's able to resume agility and running drills.
More News
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: To stay in Cleveland in 2018•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Undergoes ankle surgery•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Could start Sunday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Remains out Friday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...