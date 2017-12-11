Indians' Michael Brantley: Encouraged by progress

The Indians are encouraged by Brantley's (ankle) progress in his rehab from right ankle surgery, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Brantley underwent right ankle surgery in the middle of October and was initially given a recovery timetable of 4-5 months, leaving his status for the start spring training up in the air. While he's apparently making solid progress, the Indians won't know more until he's able to resume agility and running drills.