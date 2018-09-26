Indians' Michael Brantley: Exits after fouling ball off calf

Brantley was removed from Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the White Sox in the sixth inning after fouling a ball off his right calf earlier in the contest, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Indians officially labeled Brantley's injury as a right calf contusion, with manager Terry Francona calling the outfielder "fine" after the contest. While the issue shouldn't prevent Brantley from filling a full-time role when postseason play gets underway, he could get a few maintenance days over the Tribe's final five regular-season contests.