Indians' Michael Brantley: Exits after fouling ball off foot
Brantley was removed from Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the White Sox in the sixth inning after fouling a ball off his right calf earlier in the contest, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The Indians officially labeled Brantley's injury as a right calf contusion, with manager Terry Francona calling the outfielder "fine" after the contest. While the issue shouldn't prevent Brantley from filling a full-time role when postseason play gets underway, he could get a few maintenance days over the Tribe's final five regular-season contests.
More News
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Knocks three hits, including game-winner•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Homers, steals base in loss•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Out vs. left-hander•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Homers in return to lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...