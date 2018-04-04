Indians' Michael Brantley: Expected to return Friday
Manager Terry Francona said that the plan is to activate Brantley (ankle) from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game against Kansas City, The Athletic's Zack Meisel reports.
Brantley was able to play in a minor-league spring game without experiencing any setbacks Tuesday. The outfielder will likely be eased back into the lineup, as Francona won't rush the 30-year-old into too much playing time this early in the season, especially with the amount of outfield depth on the big-league roster. Brantley has dealt with a myriad of injuries over the past two years, which limited him to 101 games since the start of 2016.
