Indians' Michael Brantley: Gets breather Monday

Brantley is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Brantley will head to the bench for a breather after starting each of the previous five games, going 8-for-19 with a homer and two RBI over that stretch. Rajai Davis will hit seventh and start in left field in his stead.

