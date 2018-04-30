Indians' Michael Brantley: Gets breather Monday
Brantley is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Brantley will head to the bench for a breather after starting each of the previous five games, going 8-for-19 with a homer and two RBI over that stretch. Rajai Davis will hit seventh and start in left field in his stead.
